Get lost in the Frankenmuth Corn Maze

The Frankenmuth Corn Maze celebrates its seventh year with a heritage theme.

There will be three mazes in the five-acre field at the Weiss Centennial Farm, located at 5450 Weiss Rd. There are more than two miles of winding trails and three bridges to cross as you make your way through the field.

The farm will be serving Bratwursts and decorated cookies, known as Lebkuchenherz, as a part of the German heritage theme.

One of the three mazes is the Pretzel Maze made for children. With a quarter mile of twisting trails, kids will make their way through the pretzel and find stations with farm stories of how wheat becomes food.

Kids can also enjoy a hayride, farm animal petting zoo, and games to play in the courtyard.

The Frankenmuth Corn Maze will also have two family games to do together or competitively. Farm Scene Investigation engages guests in a fun game of checking clues to discover who has kidnapped Farmer Joe. Farm Treasure Hunt involves a card with six clues to gain points.

The snack of this year is none other than a bag of pretzels.

The corn maze is open Fridays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Hayrides are available Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets for adults are $10 before 6 p.m. and $12 after 6 p.m. to closing.

Tickets for ages 2 to 15, with an adult, are $8 all day. Those younger get in for free.

Last tickets are sold one hour before closing.

For more information on upcoming events, check out the Frankenmuth Corn Maze website.

