Opposing football teams join hands to pray for injured player

On Thursday night the Midland Dow Chargers junior varsity football team faced off against the Bay City Western Warriors, but opposing teams stood side by side after a major injury.

During the game, a Western player took a hard hit and did not get up from it.

About 15 minutes later, his teammates knelt down at the 50-yard line and the Dow Chargers did the same.

Once the injured Bay City player was loaded into an ambulance, players from both teams joined hands and prayed together.

Parents stood in the stand with tears in their eyes, one witness told TV5.

The condition of the injured player is not yet known.

