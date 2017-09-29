Police investigate stranger danger incident involving female student

The Fenton Police Department is investigating a stranger danger incident that happened on Friday.

A 17-year-old female student was walking on N. Leroy Street when she was approached by a man in a white van, Fenton Area Public Schools Superintendent Adam Hartley said.

The incident happened about 4 p.m.

The man allegedly asked the student if she wanted a ride and she told him no, Hartley said. The student kept walking and was again approached by the same man.

She told him no again and tried to record the van as it drove away. He was driving a white full-size commercial van with no windows. The van was similar to a Ford Transit passenger van.

"We are fortunate to have a strong relationship with the Fenton Police Department. We continue to work together to keep our students safe and aware of the possible dangerous situations that can occur within our community," Hartley said.

Hartley encourages parents to talk to their children regarding stranger danger.

The school district has made employees aware of the situation.

