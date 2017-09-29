Woman, ex-beau convicted of 1992 murders of her 2 kids

A southwestern Michigan woman and her ex-boyfriend both have been found guilty of murder in connection with the deaths of her two young children in an apartment fire nearly 25 years ago.

WWMT-TV reports Krysta McFadden was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder and first-degree felony murder and Clint Dunning was convicted of two counts of felony murder.

The two were tried together with separate juries. Both verdicts were announced Friday.

Investigators said McFadden and Dunning intentionally set fire to their apartment in Van Buren County's Geneva Township in November 1992, resulting in the deaths of McFadden's children, 5-year old Amber Rainey and 3-year old Robert Rainey.

Defense attorneys said a fire investigator reported there was no proof the fire was arson and said neither defendant planned to kill the children.

