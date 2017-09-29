Parental rights regarding vaccinations topic of discussion after judge ruling

A Michigan mother claims a judge is violating her parental rights by threatening to throw her in jail for refusing to vaccinate her child.

The judge ruled in favor of her ex-husband who wants to vaccinate their kid.

Rebecca Bredow has one week to comply with the judge's orders or she could be sent to jail.

Bredow claims even though she and her ex share joint legal custody, she is the primary caretaker and her parental rights are being violated.

What happens when two parents with joint custody disagree on what's best for their child?

"You just have to sit down and be adults about it," said Ron Albertson father.

He said if he and his wife Michelle ever disagree on an aspect of parenting their son, they would talk about it.

"And try to work it out. That's all you can do. You can't just make the decision without the other parent," Albertson said.

Not all parents work that way. That can be especially true for divorced couples, like in Bredow's case.

"That is an extreme remedy," said Daniel Andoni, family law attorney in Flint.

Andoni often deals with co-parenting issues, but he said most cases are not usually as extreme as Bredow's.

"Parents in joint legal custody situations have to work together. It just doesn't work if they don't. It is relatively rare that parents would disagree on such a big issue. But subject to their divorce and custody, the judge has the ultimate decision making authority over that child," Andoni said.

Some parents said they are concerned what the legal mess could mean for the child in the future.

"As they get older and look back on this, there may be resentment and hard feelings. I assume you'd want to think about that," Molly McInnis said.

Andoni said parent disputes like this are typically settled before a judge gets involved. He has never seen an extreme case like Bredow's.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.