Husband of top US education official tapped for FAA board

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' husband has been appointed to the top civilian panel advising the Federal Aviation Administration.

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced Thursday that Dick DeVos is one of seven new members on the Management Advisory Council. The 13-member group advises the FAA's senior management on policy, spending, long-term planning and regulatory matters.

Dick DeVos played a large role in improving Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

He also is the former president of direct sales giant Amway, which his father co-founded. He is currently the CEO of The Windquest Group, a Grand Rapids-based holding company.

Appointees to the FAA advisory board voluntarily serve 3-year terms and are expected to retain their public and private sector roles. The group meets quarterly.

