Prosecutor: Drugs likely caused wrong way fatal crash on US-10

The Midland County Prosecutor’s Office finished reviewing the case of a wrong way driver crash accident that happened back on May 9.

Steven Fitch, 57, was the wrong way driver involved in the crash. Fitch was driving eastbound in the westbound lane of US-10 near M-18 when he hit another vehicle, driven by Brandon Scherzer, head on. Fitch and Scherzer died in the crash.

Investigators determined the cause of the crash was the sole fault of Fitch driving on the wrong side of the highway, most likely from drug intoxication.

The toxicology results for Fitch showed high levels of inactive and metabolized THC from marijuana use with a mix of other controlled substances, the Midland County Prosecutor's Office said.

Midland County Prosecuting Attorney J. Dee Brooks said what makes this crash even more tragic is the other driver was completely innocent.

“Brandon Scherzer was a totally innocent young person who was just trying to take his dog, who miraculously survived the crash, to the veterinarian for an earlier morning appointment,” Brooks said.

Brooks said there have been 11 fatal auto accidents, involving 13 deaths, in Midland County this year. He added “drugged driving” is suspected to be involved in at least four of those cases.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.