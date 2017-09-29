Crews respond to house fire in Saginaw Township - WNEM TV 5

Crews respond to house fire in Saginaw Township

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

The Saginaw Township Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday evening.

The fire broke out at a home near Lathrup and Brockway.

Authorities said the building is completely engulphed by flames.

It is not yet clear what started the fire.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.