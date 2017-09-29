Cool fall weekend ahead

Scattered showers this evening remain a welcomed sight for plenty of folks hoping for rain across the area. We will see the rain continue off and on this evening before we dry out just in time for the weekend. Your full breakdown is below.

Weather Alert:

Frost Advisory in effect for: Gladwin, Roscommon, Ogemaw, and Clare counties from midnight until 9 AM Saturday.

Tonight

Showers and even a few thunderstorms continue to work to the southeast this evening. We aren't expecting any severe weather, but the stronger cells may produce some pea-sized hail thanks to our cooler air aloft.

The rain is isolated in size with small cells moving in and out. If you’re going out this evening you’ll likely see a quick shower followed by a peak of sun in between rounds of rain.

We will see showers begin to wind down by about 7-8 PM tonight. A few showers will remain possible, primarily east of I-75, near Lake Huron and the Thumb through the night time hours.

Once the rain leaves, the skies will clear quickly. Lows are expected to be in the upper 30s to lower 40s tonight making it very chilly.

Patchy frost will be possible in our coolest areas, with Frost Advisories in effect until 9 AM Saturday morning. Bring sensitive plants inside or cover them up so they don’t get damaged. Also bring the pets inside tonight so they don’t get too cold.

Saturday & Sunday

A gorgeous weekend is ahead for us across the mitten state.

Skies will start with some clouds in the Thumb and areas closest to the lakeshore early Saturday morning. We will get some influence off Lake Huron that may lead to some isolated drizzle, but overall that and the cloud cover is expected to thin out in the afternoon and the evening hours.

It's not entirely out of the question that a few showers will linger into the morning hours of Saturday, but we do not expect them to last into the afternoon at this point.

After a chilly start to the day tomorrow, highs are expected to be cooler in the lower to middle 60s in the afternoon.

Skies will be clear Saturday night, providing another opportunity for a big cool down. Areas that were a bit warmer on Friday night will join the rest of us and cool down into the upper 30s and lower 40s overnight. This will likely lead to more patchy frost and some Frost Advisories.

Sun will be widespread in Mid-Michigan on Sunday, and despite a cold start, we'll see an efficient warm up by the afternoon. Temperatures will recover into the middle and upper 60s.

Have a great weekend!

Next week

Another warm up looks to be on the way for the start of next week. We will be returning to the 70s Monday before a short stay in the 80s occurs in the middle half of the week.

We also have a chance for a few showers Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

For the full details, check out your First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

