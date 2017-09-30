Beautiful fall weekend ahead, areas of frost again tonight

In Pure Michigan fashion, we've gone from the middle 90s earlier this week to areas of frost and morning temperatures in the 30s in a matter of days. Frost Advisories were issued in part of the TV5 viewing area last evening, and it looks like more are on the way for tonight.

Today & Tonight

We're quiet across Mid-Michigan this morning, with mainly clear skies over most of the area. This allowed a huge drop off in temperatures overnight into the middle 30s to the lower 40s for early morning lows.

The exception is the Thumb and a few areas near Lake Huron, with those areas seeing some lake-effect clouds streaming off of Lake Huron this morning. That cloud cover is expected to thin out gradually through today and we'll have plenty of sun through the afternoon and evening.

With generous sun today we'll have a very efficient warm up, but with our chilly temperatures early today, that warm up will only carry us into the lower and middle 60s this afternoon. Humidity will be non-existent!

As we lose the heating of the day, any cloud cover diminishes rapidly tonight and we'll be set up with another opportunity for temperatures to fall rapidly into the overnight. Be prepared to dress for the 50s if you're headed out later on this evening.

Expect plenty of lows overnight to fall into the 30s with more Frost Advisories likely issued. If you put the plants in the house or covered them up on Friday night, do the same tonight as we'll see temperatures near the same values, if not a few degrees cooler.

Sunday

Sunday will feature even more sunshine than Saturday with a bigger warm up expected through the day. Skies will contain very little cloud cover all day long, which will carry our temperatures well into the 60s for the afternoon hours. Expect plenty of upper 60s across Mid-Michigan.

A few clouds will be streaming in from the west late Sunday, along with wind flow that will turn southerly. This should keep temperatures a bit warmer on Sunday night with lows mostly in the 40s.

Have a great weekend!

