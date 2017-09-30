Parts of Mid-Michigan are under a Frost Advisory tonight

It took little to no time to find ourselves with fall weather after a very mild stretch. While temperatures are closer to average for this time of year, we'll manage to see some frost, especially in northern counties. As a result we have Frost Advisories in effect for our northern counties. With that being said, some patchy frost will be possible in areas around the Tri-Cities, but it won't be widespread.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for Gladwin, Arenac, Alcona, Ogemaw, Iosco, and Roscommon counties until 8 a.m. on Sunday.

A Fros t Advisory is in effect for Isabella and Clare counties until 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Tonight

High pressure overhead will keep our skies clear and allow our temperatures to drop like a rock overnight with light winds. Areas around Flint, the Tri-Cities, and the thumb will stay in the upper 30s overnight, while areas north and west of the Tri-Cities will dip into the low 30s. To see how cool it is near you, check out our Current Temperatures Page.

Sunday

High pressure will still be in control to end the weekend, leading to mostly sunny skies. However, as the high moves to the east, we'll end up in the return flow which will allow our temperatures to gradually increase over the next couple of days. Highs on Sunday will top out in the upper 60s with winds out of the south southeast at 5 mph.

Early Next Week

High pressure will help keep Mid-Michigan dry until Wednesday. Some high clouds will manage to sneak into the area for Monday and Tuesday even with high pressure hanging around. Temperatures will even climb back above average with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Monday and close to 80 on Tuesday.

