Model T driving lessons offered in MI

Some folks went back to driver’s school at the Gilmore Car Museum and they did it with style.

In Hickory Corners, Michigan, people are getting the chance to sit behind the wheel of an authentic Model T Ford built more than 100 years ago. Drivers can take it out for a three-mile joy ride.

Henry Ford put the world on wheels with the Model T, also known as “Tin Lizzies.” About 15 million of these cars were sold before production ended in 1927.

“Young people aren’t getting into the old cars like a lot of people,” said Jim Brand the driving instructor. “If we get them out here to see this or do this, maybe they get interested as a hobby and they also have a ball.”

