MSP and Tri Twp Police respond to personal injury in St. Charles - WNEM TV 5

MSP and Tri Twp Police respond to personal injury in St. Charles

Posted: Updated:
stock photo stock photo
ST. CHARLES, MI (WNEM) -

Around 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 30, Michigan State Police and Tri Township Police respond to a personal injury call.

Saginaw County Dispatch reports they were dispatched to Stello Rd and S Graham Rd in St. Charles.

It is not yet clear what caused the injury or the condition of the injured individual.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.