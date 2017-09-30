Tittabawassee Police respond to personal injury accident - WNEM TV 5

Tittabawassee Police respond to personal injury accident

FREELAND, MI (WNEM) -

Around 2 p.m. on Sept. 30, Tittabawassee Township Fire and Police Department responded to a personal injury accident.

Saginaw County Dispatch reports the responders were dispatched to W Freeland Rd and Hackett Rd in Freeland.

It is not yet clear what caused the injury or the condition of the juried individual.

