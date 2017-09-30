MSU releases 2016-2017 Title IX report

Michigan State University released its Title IX report for the 2016-2017 academic year.

The report details the most recent partnerships of Associated Students of Michigan State University (ASMSU) and the Council of Graduate Students (COGS) with the university that launched an It’s On Us campaign in Spring 2016.

The goal of the campaign is to prevent sexual violence on campus. The report said the program encourages community members to take an active part in building a culture of care and respect.

Through the Office of Institutional Equity, 97 percent of students have completed the relationship violence and sexual misconduct training course during the academic year. While 94 percent of MSU employees have completed this training.

The Sexual Assault Program, which helps sexual assault survivors by providing counseling and support groups, has severed 486 clients. Through the Clinical Staff program, 233 students received counseling for a total of 1,494 therapy sessions.

The report includes more statics on the university's Title IX partners and investigations. Community events are also listed in the report, such as a keynote speaker, film screening with a discussion panel, and pledge drive.

For the full report, click here.

