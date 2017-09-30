Local resident finds family in Puerto Rico - WNEM TV 5

Local resident finds family in Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria, as a Category 5 storm near Puerto Rico on September 19, 2017. Hurricane Maria, as a Category 5 storm near Puerto Rico on September 19, 2017.

"It's just the waiting and not knowing. That is the hard part." said Armando Fernandez

Imagine having elderly parents in Puerto Rico and no way to get in touch with them. That's what Armando Fernandez has been going through since Hurricane Maria devastated the island. 

"Your imagination goes wild." said  Armando Fernandez

Fernandez now lives in Flint. He says his parents live two hours north from San Juan, the capital city. After many sleepless nights Fernandez says his cousin had reached his parents. They were found safe. 

"My dad said don't come. He said I would be taking up resources that are needed. So even in his old age he is thinking practical. I would be more of a burden than an asset." said  Armando Fernandez

 Fernandez says it was a relief to find out his mom and dad were doing okay. 

 Fernandez says he will be honoring his father's request to delay his trip. He says he has a plane ticket but won't be going until later this year. 

"It's a lot of prayer. It's a lot of patience. The beauty is the support. I'm really humbled by that." said  Armando Fernandez

