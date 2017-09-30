Woman arrested after she assaulted a man digging for buried mone - WNEM TV 5

Woman arrested after she assaulted a man digging for buried money in cemetery

CLARE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

On Sept. 29th, a woman from Evart was arrested by Alma Police after she assaulted a man who was digging for buried money in a cemetery. 

Alma Police followed up on a tip in Gratiot County at a local bank and arrested Christie Austin, 43. She had outstanding warrants in Clare County for on assault charge with intent to murder with a dangerous weapon.

In June, police said Austin and a 49-year-old man from Gladwin attacked a 22-year-old man from Harrison when he was digging for buried money in a cemetery in Hamilton Township. Police said the victim was attacked with a hammer and a shovel.

Brett Ostrander, the man who aided Austin, turned himself in at the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office. Ostrander was arrested on outstanding warrants for assault charges with intent to murder with a dangerous weapon and habitual offender 4th.

Both subjects were taken to Clare County Jail pending formal arraignment on Nov. 2nd.

