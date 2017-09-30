Flint's Sarvis Park home to new playscape

Jermaine Turner grew up around Flint's Sarvis Park in the Nineties, he's back again to make a huge difference almost 20 years later.

Turner decided to adopt the park because it held such a special place in his heart, "This is where multiple generations have grown up in this park from other neighborhoods to this neighborhood and when they get here they really feel at home."

Sarvis park started to look shabby and outdated after years of fun and memories.

So, Turner met with the director of “Keep Genesee County Beautiful”, Karen West, and ideas started flowing from there.

The park underwent an entire makeover in the matter of one short weekend as one of the last builds of the season.

"It's got a basketball court but that's about it now it's got this huge beautiful playground and it'll be a place where the community can come together," said West.

One of the biggest projects was laying a truck load of mulch around the play scape.

Lowe's heroes and Central Michigan University joined hands to help get the job done.

West is helping Turner come up with a five year plan to keep the park clean and expand it, "They've got plans for some sort of a walking track through the park maybe even a pavilion, picnic tables, things like that so they're planning this is just the first big step."

Turner hopes the new playground will jumpstart Sarvis Park's new legacy, "I just want everyone to know that we care for this neighborhood and we're going to be here for decades to come."

