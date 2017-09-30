Saginaw fire crews are investigating a pair of fires - WNEM TV 5

Saginaw fire crews are investigating a pair of fires

Posted: Updated:
File photo (WNEM) File photo (WNEM)
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

The fires happened the in downtown Saginaw around dusk on Sept. 29. One fire broke out near the Goodyear building one S Water St., near the Saginaw Farmers Market.

The fire was quickly contained by crews.

In Saginaw Township, fire crews battled a blaze at a home near Lathrup Ave. and Brockway.

It’s unclear what sparked either of these fires.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.