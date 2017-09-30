Gold Star Memorial added to Mid-Michigan

A memorial monument dedicated right here in Mid-Michigan.

The ceremony in Bay City’s Battery Park celebrated the installment of a Gold Star Families Memorial, the first of its kind in Michigan.

“It’s a rewarding and fulfilling experience to see the community come together to see so many individuals and organizations step up and unselfishly sacrifice their time and effort to making this well-deserved tribute possible,” said Tim Eckstein from the Bay Veterans Foundation.

Sept. 30 is designated as Gold Star Families Day.

If you’d like to donate to the project, contact the Bay Veterans Foundation.

