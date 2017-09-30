Catch the MI Made Marketplace in Bay City - WNEM TV 5

Catch the MI Made Marketplace in Bay City

BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

A new festival highlights the best that the Great Lakes state has to offer.

The Michigan Made Marketplace fest in Bay City features food trucks and vendors that make their products right here in the mitt.

If you didn’t have a chance to head to downtown Bay City, they will be back on Sunday.

