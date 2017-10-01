Another shot of summer temperatures on tap

Don't expect temperatures in the 90s again, but do expect temperatures to rebound to start the week. This weekend's frost will be a distant memory as temperatures climb close to 80. Record setting heat is not going to be the story, but summer refuses to give up just yet.

Today

A high pressure system that has kept us high and dry this weekend is pushing to the east. This sets us up for winds out of the south that will gradually help warm our temperatures up back above average. That trend starts today with highs rising into the upper 60s. To find out what temperatures are like in your area, check out our Current Temperatures Map. Skies will be mostly sunny all day and winds will be out of the south southeast at 5 mph.

Tonight

Temperatures won't be nearly as chilly tonight. Skies will be mostly clear tonight, but the major difference is the placement of the high pressure. With the high to our east, the cold air will be moving east the high pressure. Temperatures overnight will stay in the upper 40s, which will keep us out of frost territory.

Monday

A surge of warm air will help temperatures jump right back into the 70s Monday afternoon. Some high clouds will be moving into the area as the high pressure moves east and a cold front approaches us from the west. We will however, continue to see plenty of sunshine poke through the clouds. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Middle of the Week .

Temperatures will peak this week on Tuesday with highs near 80, then they will gradually return to normal by Thursday. On Wednesday, we'll actually see temperatures stick in the mid 70s for highs. Much like Monday, we'll continue to see some high clouds on Tuesday, but then a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms move into the picture on Wednesday as a cold front moves through Mid-Michigan. Not much in the way of rain is expected, but we'll take what we can get considering how dry it is across the area.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

