Knife attack at train station

Marseille,France AP -

French police are warning people to stay away from the main train station in Marseille after reports of a knife attack Sunday.

Marseille police say an operation is "under way".

French television is reporting that at least one person has been stabbed and the attacker shot and killed.

The Saint Charles train station has been evacuated.

