Serious crash near I-69 this morning

Serious crash near I-69 this morning

DAVISON, MI (WNEM) -

The Davison Township police are investigating a serious crash that briefly closed the ramp from State Road ( M-15 ) on to West bound I-69 in Davison.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Police cleared the scene around 10:30 a.m.

There are no details on injuries or cause of the accident right now.

WNEM TV5 News has a crew at the scene. We will have updates when they are available.

