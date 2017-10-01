O.J. Simpson a free man - WNEM TV 5

O.J. Simpson a free man

Posted: Updated:
File photo File photo
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

O.J. Simpson has been released from prison in Nevada.

Simpson signed paperwork and left the Lovelock Correctional Center early Sunday morning.

He had served 9 years behind bars after a break in at a Las Vegas Hotel room related to sports memorabilia.

In 1995, a Los Angeles jury acquitted Simpson in the murders of his estranged wife Nicole and her friend, Ron Goldman.

"Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved"

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.