O.J. Simpson a free man

O.J. Simpson has been released from prison in Nevada.

Simpson signed paperwork and left the Lovelock Correctional Center early Sunday morning.

He had served 9 years behind bars after a break in at a Las Vegas Hotel room related to sports memorabilia.

In 1995, a Los Angeles jury acquitted Simpson in the murders of his estranged wife Nicole and her friend, Ron Goldman.

"Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved"