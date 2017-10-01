TV Legend dies

Former "Let's Make A Deal" host Monty Hall has died. Hall was 96 years old.

Sharon Hall says her father passed away Saturday at his home in Beverly Hills, California from heart failure.

Hall co-created "Let's Make A Deal" which premiered in 1963 on the NBC Network.

It now appears weekday mornings here on TV5, hosted by Wayne Brady.

Sharon Hall says her father also raised nearly $1 billion for charities in his lifetime.

"Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved"