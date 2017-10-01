Teen shot at Apartment complex

An 18 year Saginaw resident was shot early Sunday morning in Bridgeport Township.

Police responded to the shooting at Bavarian Village Apartments, 2826 Williamson, just before 3:30 a.m.

The victim ,who had been shot in the abdomen, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police are not releasing any other information due to the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Bridgeport Township police through Saginaw County Central Dispatch at 989 797-4580.

