Breast Cancer Awareness month starts today

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Stephen Borowy
Today kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness month.It’s an annual campaign to raise awareness of breast cancer risk.

It stresses the value of screening and early detection, as well as treatment options available to women and men who are diagnosed with one of its many forms.

More than 200,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with invasive breast cancer every year and nearly 41,000 die from the disease.

For information on how you can protect yourself or someone, visit Susan G. Komen’s Breast Cancer Awareness website.

