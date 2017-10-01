Bay City PD investigating homicide

On Oct. 1 around 12:40 a.m., Bay County Central Dispatch sent officers to 600 block of S Wenona Ave. for a possible home invasion.

Officers found a 35-year-old man from Bay City who was critically injured from a stab wound.

The man was treated at the scene and taken to McLaren Bay Region Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators said the incident began as an argument and escalated to the point of the man being stabbed.

Police have identified and interviewed a suspect. Officers said the suspect is cooperating with the investigation.

Officers were assisted by deputies from the Bay City County Sheriff’s Office and personnel from the Michigan State Police Crime Lab

The incident is still under investigation.

