Fall Art Show opens this week in downtown Saginaw

The Anderson Enrichment Center will be opening its doors to Saginaw’s 2017 Fall Art Show.

One of the exhibitions, Casting Shadows, highlights original work from 20 Saginaw Area Watermedia Artists members. Each artist’s piece will interpret this year’s theme using color, lighting, and shadows. More than 60 pieces will be on display.

Attendants can also see the Bows to Bones exhibit, a photo gallery of musicians capturing the Saginaw Bay Symphony. These black and white images, taken by Gregg Barckholtz, focus on the musician’s oneness with their instrument.

The Fall Art Show starts Oct. 3rd and ends October 12th. Exhibition hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free to the public. On opening day, the public can meet the artists from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the reception.

