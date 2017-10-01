Local woman tells her story for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

August 7th was the day that changed the Schabel family forever.

A combination of an extensive family history and not feeling well, made Sara Schabel go get a mammogram.

After speaking with her doctor, "He suggested an early mammogram just for a baseline and called me that day with the result that they had found a mass in my breast," said Schabel.

Sara was diagnosed with breast cancer at 34 years old.

She's a mother to twin girls, and her stepson Caleb, "With that, I have no option but to fight and win," said Schabel.

Early detection allows Sara to start treatment and plan for the road to recovery.

Her family wants to remind everyone during the month of October, that it’s never too early to consider testing.

For breast cancer awareness month, her husband Nick is spending it in pink instead of camouflage.

When asked what October means to him, Nick Schabel said, “Well before it used to mean hunting and football and cold weather but now it means being there to support her."

In addition to her family, Sara quickly received an outpouring of support from their community and now she wants to work on giving back.

She blogs in hopes that more people get early screenings and talk openly about their experiences, “It's very therapeutic," said Schabel.

As the fourth woman in her family to be diagnosed with breast cancer, Sara thinks it's better to be safe than sorry.

I want other females to learn from my experience and to really push for those early detection screens,” said Schabel.

Johnson's Giant Pumpkin Farm will be hosting a benefit for Sara Schabel on Wednesday, October 4th, from 4-7 p.m.

