76 year old dies in Midland helicopter crash - WNEM TV 5

76 year old dies in Midland helicopter crash

MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

A helicopter crashed down in Midland on 11 Mile Rd, north of M20 and south of Olson.

The chopper had two passengers, a 76-year-old grandfather, Paul Pangborn, and his grandson.

The grandfather picked up his grandson in Lee Township for a helicopter ride for his 16th birthday. The helicopter was a vintage Branty Hynes Model 2B, which was made in 1965.

Responders got the call around 3 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Pangborn died in the crash and the grandson was treated at Mid-Michigan Medical Center.

