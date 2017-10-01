Helicopter crash in Midland

State officials in California are investigating an incident after a teacher may have allegedly contaminated students’ flutes with bodily fluids.More >
State officials in California are investigating an incident after a teacher may have allegedly contaminated students’ flutes with bodily fluids.More >
On Sept. 29th, a woman from Evart was arrested by Alma Police after she assaulted a man who was digging for buried money in a cemetery.More >
On Sept. 29th, a woman from Evart was arrested by Alma Police after she assaulted a man who was digging for buried money in a cemetery.More >
On Oct. 1 around 12:40 a.m., Bay County Central Dispatch sent officers to 600 block of S Wenona Ave. for a possible home invasion.More >
On Oct. 1 around 12:40 a.m., Bay County Central Dispatch sent officers to 600 block of S Wenona Ave. for a possible home invasion.More >
An upbeat O.J. Simpson walked out of prison early Sunday after serving nine years for kidnapping and armed robbery in Las Vegas.More >
An upbeat O.J. Simpson walked out of prison early Sunday after serving nine years for kidnapping and armed robbery in Las Vegas.More >
On Thursday night the Midland Dow Chargers junior varsity football team faced off against the Bay City Western Warriors, but opposing teams stood side by side after a major injury.More >
On Thursday night the Midland Dow Chargers junior varsity football team faced off against the Bay City Western Warriors, but opposing teams stood side by side after a major injury.More >
Officials have released the name of a Michigan man found shot to death in a hotel parking lot in South Carolina.More >
Officials have released the name of a Michigan man found shot to death in a hotel parking lot in South Carolina.More >
Last year, rapper B.o.B. used Twitter to jump on the 'flat Earth' bandwagon, and it looks like he's been riding it ever since. The "Nothin' on You" star has started a GoFundMe campaign to find Earth's curve and see if our planet is actually round.More >
Last year, rapper B.o.B. used Twitter to jump on the 'flat Earth' bandwagon, and it looks like he's been riding it ever since. The "Nothin' on You" star has started a GoFundMe campaign to find Earth's curve and see if our planet is actually round.More >
Fox Sports says it won't broadcast any live coverage of the national anthem during today's NFL games.More >
Fox Sports says it won't broadcast any live coverage of the national anthem during today's NFL games.More >
Dunkin’ Donuts is downsizing their menu at the end of October. Why? “Doughnut Mojo.”More >
Dunkin’ Donuts is downsizing their menu at the end of October. Why? “Doughnut Mojo.”More >
18 year old shot at apartment complexMore >
18 year old shot at apartment complexMore >