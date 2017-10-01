Helicopter crash in Midland - WNEM TV 5

Helicopter crash in Midland

MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

TV5 has confirmed a helicopter crashed down in Midland. It accident happened on 11 Mile Rd, north of M20 and south of Olson.

Responders got the call around 3 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Authorities have not yet said how many people were injured or the condition of those involved.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated on the details.

