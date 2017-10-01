Police investigating shooting in Bridgeport - WNEM TV 5

Police investigating shooting in Bridgeport

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Stephen Borowy
Connect
WNEM WNEM
BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Bavarian Village Apartments in Bridgeport Township.

Police found an 18-year-old Saginaw resident with a gunshot wound in his stomach.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and the case is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.