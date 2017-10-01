Police investigating shooting in Bridgeport

Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Bavarian Village Apartments in Bridgeport Township.

Police found an 18-year-old Saginaw resident with a gunshot wound in his stomach.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and the case is under investigation.

