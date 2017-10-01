Christian schools in Michigan work to improve diversity - WNEM TV 5

Christian schools in Michigan work to improve diversity

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Stephen Borowy
Connect
Stock image Stock image
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WNEM) -

Christian schools in Michigan are working with the Cultural Intelligence Center to improve their diversity and inclusion efforts.

Officials of Grand Rapids Christian Schools and Holland Christian Schools tell MLive the goal of the three-year effort is to develop roadmaps to improve their organizations and equip their faculty, staff, students, and families to work more effectively.

The research institute based near East Lansing plans to perform an audit of both systems this fall. Next school year, the schools will team up to train faculty, staff, and leaders.

Sandra Upton is the center's vice president of educational initiatives. She says the schools' willingness to evaluate their current diversity and inclusion efforts, identify ways to improve and develop a culturally intelligent strategic plan that is measurable and sustainable is to be commended.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.