Christian schools in Michigan work to improve diversity

Christian schools in Michigan are working with the Cultural Intelligence Center to improve their diversity and inclusion efforts.

Officials of Grand Rapids Christian Schools and Holland Christian Schools tell MLive the goal of the three-year effort is to develop roadmaps to improve their organizations and equip their faculty, staff, students, and families to work more effectively.

The research institute based near East Lansing plans to perform an audit of both systems this fall. Next school year, the schools will team up to train faculty, staff, and leaders.

Sandra Upton is the center's vice president of educational initiatives. She says the schools' willingness to evaluate their current diversity and inclusion efforts, identify ways to improve and develop a culturally intelligent strategic plan that is measurable and sustainable is to be commended.

