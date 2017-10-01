Human trafficking awareness event held in Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

Human trafficking awareness event held in Saginaw

The NAACP and the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority came together Sunday. They were raising awareness for what they consider a growing epidemic. 

"We know that there has been an uptick in Saginaw and Bay County. We want our youth to know there are adults who will help."  said Karen Lawrence-Webster

 The group describes human trafficking as sexual or labor exploitation. Webster says it's modern day slavery and it needs to end.   

Over a hundred people from across the community came to this special event. Leaders spoke about the warning signs and risk factors of human trafficking.

Law enforcement officials say to watch out for people who look abused and malnourished. In sex trafficking having tattoo's on the neck or lower back could indicate branding.  

"We know of two incidents in the community that involved human trafficking. We just had an occurrence in Bay City last week."  said Karen Lawrence-Webster

Webster hopes this meeting will help put human trafficking in the spotlight. 

"Issues that impacts our youth in the community. we are here to bring awareness." said Karen Lawrence-Webster

