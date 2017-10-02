Bad Axe man dies after vehicle slips off jack

A Mid-Michigan man was killed this weekend while performing maintenance on a vehicle in Huron County.

It happened Sunday, Oct. 1 at a home on N. Van Dyke in Verona Township.

Investigators said 33-year-old Adam J. Duda of Bad Axe was underneath a vehicle he was working on when it slipped off a jack. Duda was fatally injured, police said.

An autopsy will be scheduled this week, according to officials.

