Bad Axe man dies after vehicle slips off jack

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
HURON COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan man was killed this weekend while performing maintenance on a vehicle in Huron County. 

It happened Sunday, Oct. 1 at a home on N. Van Dyke in Verona Township. 

Investigators said 33-year-old Adam J. Duda of Bad Axe was underneath a vehicle he was working on when it slipped off a jack. Duda was fatally injured, police said. 

An autopsy will be scheduled this week, according to officials. 

