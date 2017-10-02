13 Michigan schools receive National Blue Ribbon honors

Thirteen schools in Michigan have received National Blue Ribbon honors for 2017.

The program recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools where students achieve very high learning standards or are making notable improvements in closing the achievement gap.

The program is in its 35th year and more than 8,500 schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools. An awards ceremony is scheduled Nov. 6-7 in Washington.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says "National Blue Ribbon Schools are active demonstrations of preparing every child for a bright future."

Michigan's Blue Ribbon schools are:

• Brewster Elementary School, Rochester Community Schools

• Countryside Elementary, Byron Center Public Schools

• Dix Street Elementary School, Otsego Public Schools

• Forest View Elementary School, Cadillac Area Public Schools

• Gallimore Elementary School, Plymouth-Canton Community Schools

• Hamlin Elementary School, Rochester Community Schools

• Handley School, Saginaw Public Schools

• Iris Becker Elementary School, Dearborn Public Schools

• John Allen School, Ann Arbor Public Schools

• Lewis Maire Elementary School, Grosse Pointe Public Schools

• Lincoln School, St. Joseph Public Schools

• Pinewood School, Jenison Public Schools

• Rochester Adams High School, Rochester Community Schools

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.