Just when you thought summer was over

It's the first time in four days that high temperatures have risen above 70 degrees. Even though it's October, the summer heat isn't ready to leave yet. In fact, temperatures will be pushing 80 degrees by tomorrow.

Tonight

High pressure is sliding to the east, but it is still keeping us dry. Some high, thin clouds are sneaking in, but they are few and far between. We will see mostly clear skies overnight. Lows will be even warmer tonight than they were this morning, only bottoming out in the low 50s. Winds will be out of the south southeast at 6 to 12 mph.

Tuesday

Some summer-like warmth will be invading Mid-Michigan for another day with highs approaching 80 degrees. To see how warm it is in your area, check out our Current Temperatures Map. We'll see partly to mostly sunny skies as a low pressure approaches us from the west. Don't expect the warmth to stick around however, as we will see a return to fall by the end of the week. Winds tomorrow will be out of the south southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

Mid-Week

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in along with a cold front by Wednesday. Highs will still be in the mid 70s before the front moves through. Thursday and Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds on both days. High temperatures on both days will be closer to average in the mid 60s to around 70.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Have a great start to the week!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.