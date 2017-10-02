Warming up for Monday

It was a beautiful weekend in Mid-Michigan, a weekend that fall loves have been waiting for, with tons of sun and temperatures jumping holding in the 60s for most. As we get set to kick off another workweek, a warm up is ahead, but nowhere near the lower and middle 90s from last week.

Today & Tonight

Beyond a few passing clouds, things are all quiet in Mid-Michigan as we get ready to kick off a brand new workweek. Temperatures are chilly but comfortable across the area, with most readings in the 40s as you head out the door.

Mostly sunny skies are expected through your Monday, which should lead to an efficient warm up later this afternoon. High temperatures should reach the middle and upper 70s inland, with temperatures running a bit cooler in the Thumb and near the lakeshore with southeasterly winds.

If you have evening plans tonight, they should be just fine with a pleasant night ahead. Temperatures will be in the 70s for most of the evening, eventually falling into the 50s for overnight lows under mainly clear skies.

Have a great start to the week!

