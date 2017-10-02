UPDATE: Suspected gunman in custody after five-day manhunt

Police are investigating a mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday.More >
Authorities are investigating what caused a helicopter to suddenly malfunction and crash in Mid-Michigan.More >
Our favorite fast foods could come back to bite us according to a report released Wednesday -- and it's not just the extra calories. The new report grades the 25 largest US fast food chains on where they stand on antibiotics.More >
One person is dead following a stabbing in Bay City.More >
Fans of rapper Lil Wayne will be offered refunds after he refused to pass through a security check to enter a South Carolina arena, and skipped the concert.More >
It was a Facebook post that had people in upstate New York concerned, a woman appearing to try and sell a headstone on social media.More >
State officials in California are investigating an incident after a teacher may have allegedly contaminated students’ flutes with bodily fluids.More >
August 7th was the day that changed the Schabel family forever.More >
Country music star Jason Aldean took to social media to say he and his crew are safe after a gunman killed more than 20 people at an outdoor concert Sunday.More >
Crash closes ramp on to I 69More >
