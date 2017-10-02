UPDATE: Suspected gunman in custody after five-day manhunt

A man who police believe shot a woman in Isabella County is in custody following a five-day manhunt.

The shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27 at a home on E. Baseline, near Loomis.

>>Slideshow of search for suspect<<

The Isabella County Sheriff's Office said a couple woke up Wednesday morning to find someone, possibly two people, in the home. A fight broke out, and a woman was shot in the stomach. She was airlifted to the hospital. On Thursday, Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said the victim was in fair condition.

The victim told police she recognized Maddux's voice. It's still unclear if a second suspect existed.

On Sunday, Oct. 1 investigators said they received a tip that Maddux was at a mobile home in the 1900 block of South Chippewa Road in Chippewa Township. Police formed a perimeter around the location and call out to those inside.

A man, who police said was the owner of the trailer, immediately existed the mobile home and told police Maddux was inside. He was taken into custody with no further issues, officials said.

Police also found an active methamphetamine lab inside the mobile home. The owner of the trailer was taken into custody for maintaining a drug house.

Maddox is currently booked in the Isabella County Jail. He has three charges on record - one related to parole violation and two drug charges, including methamphetamine production.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.