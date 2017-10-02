Michigan officials react to mass shooting in Las Vegas - WNEM TV 5

Michigan officials react to mass shooting in Las Vegas

Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas.
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

A gunman perched high on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino unleashed a shower of bullets down on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 50 people and wounding more than 200 as tens of thousands of frantic concert-goers screamed and ran for their lives, officials said Monday.

It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The gunman opened fire across the street from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. SWAT teams quickly descended on the concert and the casino, and officers used explosives to get into the hotel room where the suspect was inside, authorities said.

The gunman died at the scene and was identified by Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo as Stephen Paddock, 64.

A motive was not immediately known.

In Michigan, support is pouring out for those in Las Vegas. 

The following statement was released by Flint Mayor Karen Weaver: 

Mayor Karen Weaver issued the following statement today following what is being called the worst mass shooting in modern U. S. history which occurred last night in Las Vegas, Nevada:     

“The images being shown of the horrific attack in Las Vegas last night are sad and disturbing. My heart goes out to the victims of this senseless shooting, and to their loved ones. I will certainly keep them in my thoughts and prayers.

It is unfortunate and unacceptable how often mass shootings are occurring in our country. Leaders must come together to have a serious conversation about gun control, and what more can be done to prevent tragedies like this.”

