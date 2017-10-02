Couple gets married at Art Van Furniture in Mt. Pleasant

For two love birds, Art Van Furniture in Mount Pleasant holds a special place in their hearts. Sunday they brought their story full circle.

“Art Van has given me everything I’ve ever dreamed of with income, family and now my bride,” said groom Nicholas Myers.

Nicholas and Trish Myers’ Art Van Furniture fairytale began November 2016.

“We met working at Art Van, I needed something off of his floor for one of my guests,” Trish said.

Her husband cut in and said, “I work at another location.”

“So I called over to the store and asked if I could get it and met up with Nick at a coffee shop and exchanged the lamp,” Trish continued.

They coined themselves the Art Van couple.

The idea of a wedding at the Mount Pleasant location started as a joke but then turned into the perfect idea. A ceremony complete with one of the owners presiding.

“I went up to my owner and sat him down in the office and I said well I don’t know if this is a shot in the dark, but I just need to ask you something and he said ‘Yea what?’ And I said is there any way I can have a wedding in the building?” Trish said.

“When they asked me I thought they were kind of joking, but they were serious and as soon as I thought they were serious we had to make this happen,” Owner Taylor Lee said.

That’s exactly what the Art Van team did.

“Everybody in Art Van took part in making this wedding happen. Our visual merchandiser came in and volunteered her own time to make this whole thing phenomenal, moved the whole store around to make sure they had their own isle she could walk down,” Lee explained.

It’s a happily ever after ending to this couple’s furniture store fairytale.

“It was beautiful loved it, casual people sitting everywhere it’s just wonderful,” the couple said.

