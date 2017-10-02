Ground breaking begins at new Flint auto parts facility

Some big news for the job outlook in one local community.

Crews break ground Monday, Oct. 2 on a brand new auto parts facility in Flint!

Lear Corporation plans to build the seat manufacturing plant on the site of the historic Buick City complex.

The facility is expected to employ nearly 600 workers and is slated to open sometime next April.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.