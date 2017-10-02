Dry weather causes leaves to fall earlier than expected

With dry weather leaving Mid-Michigan in drought-like conditions, some trees are beginning to shed their leaves earlier than usual.

Residents in Mt. Pleasant are reminded, though, to avoid raking leaves into the streets until the week of Oct. 23 to prevent leaf piles from blocking and clogging storm water catch basins.

If you'd like to rake your leaves ahead of the city's collection schedule, officials said to bay and dispose of the leaves for a fee at the Material Recovery Facility on River Road. Leaves can also be mulched with a mulching lawnmower.

The full leaf collection schedule is as follows:

Week of Oct. 23: Rake leaves into low piles

Week of Oct. 30: Leaf collection week

Week of Nov. 6: Rake leaves into low piles

Week of Nov. 13: Leaf collection week

Week of Nov. 20: Rake leaves into low piles

Week of Nov. 27: Final leaf collection week. (Leaves left in the street after crews have made their final sweep will not be collected and are the responsibility of the homeowner.)

If you have questions, call the Division of Public Works at (989) 779-5401.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.