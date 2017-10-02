Gladwin man charged with operating meth lab

A Mid-Michigan man is facing drug charges.

Shawn Gregory Vanever, 31, of Gladwin, was arrested on an outstanding absconding warrant on Saturday, Sept. 23. An additional warrant was issued in regards to an open drug investigation which began in Secord Township on Sept. 20, officials said.

Further details on the investigation have not been released by police.

Vanever was charged and arraigned for operating a lab involving methamphetamine.

Bond was set for $200,000 cash/surety.

