Call to lower flags in honor of Las Vegas victims

Gov. Rick Snyder is joining President Donald Trump’s call for all Michigan residents to lower their flags to half-staff in honor of the victims of the Las Vegas tragedy.

They are asking for all Michigan and U.S. flags to fly half-staff today through sunset on Friday, Oct. 6.

“Michigan joins the rest of the nation as we mourn the dozens of lives lost in Las Vegas,” Snyder said. “Sue and I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of lost loved ones as well as the Las Vegas community as they deal with the aftermath of this terrible tragedy. I also ask that we come together as Michiganders to pray for the hundreds of people injured and those who are fighting for their lives.”

Flags should be returned to full-staff the evening of Friday, Oct. 6.

When flown at half-staff or half-mast, the U.S. flag should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff or half-mast position. The flag should again be raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day.

