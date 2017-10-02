Call to lower flags in honor of Las Vegas victims - WNEM TV 5

Call to lower flags in honor of Las Vegas victims

Posted: Updated:
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

Gov. Rick Snyder is joining President Donald Trump’s call for all Michigan residents to lower their flags to half-staff in honor of the victims of the Las Vegas tragedy.

They are asking for all Michigan and U.S. flags to fly half-staff today through sunset on Friday, Oct. 6.

“Michigan joins the rest of the nation as we mourn the dozens of lives lost in Las Vegas,” Snyder said. “Sue and I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of lost loved ones as well as the Las Vegas community as they deal with the aftermath of this terrible tragedy. I also ask that we come together as Michiganders to pray for the hundreds of people injured and those who are fighting for their lives.”

Flags should be returned to full-staff the evening of Friday, Oct. 6.

When flown at half-staff or half-mast, the U.S. flag should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff or half-mast position. The flag should again be raised to the peak before it is lowered for the day.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.