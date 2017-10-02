Black bear killed by vehicle along I-75

A black bear was hit and killed by a vehicle along I-75 in Arenac County.

It happened near the 194/195-mile marker, that’s near Sterling Road in Adams Township.

The Arenac County Sheriff's Office reports that no one in the vehicle was hurt in the Oct. 1 incident.

Officials report that they've taken more bear/car accident reports this year than they have in the past.

The bear was estimated to weigh well over 200 pounds.

