A slow go for fall colors this year

It's the beginning of October, but it's not quite feeling like it with temperatures in the 70s to start the month. This could lead to many wondering, where is fall? Believe it or not, fall is taking shape, but it might be a more gradual change than we're used to.

What Could Hurt Fall Colors?

The dry weather across the southern half of the lower peninsula certainly isn't helping the case. Some of Mid-Michigan is abnormally dry currently, but there is an area of Southwestern Michigan dealing with a moderate drought.

Typically, better fall colors occur when the ground is moist. This year, that could work to spoil some of the more vivid colors we see across parts of Mid-Michigan.

The other interesting factor is the very mild weather we've had. Instead of delaying the onset of fall colors, the warm weather can actually cause the leaves to fall sooner before they even manage to change in the first place.

Where are the Colors?

The best color in the state currently is in the far Western U.P. However, if you're looking to stay closer to home, head north. Areas north of around West Branch, Oscoda, and Harrison are starting to see some moderate color. There is also a sliver of moderate color near Big Rapids, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and just east of Grand Rapids.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.