Suspended Michigan player charged in alleged assault

Suspended Michigan player charged in alleged assault

ANN ARBOR, MI (AP) -

Suspended Michigan football player Nate Johnson is facing one charge of domestic assault.

School spokeswoman Diane Brown says the alleged assault happened shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday outside a dormitory and Johnson was arrested nearby. He was suspended a short time later.

The sophomore cornerback from Thompson's Station, Tennessee, played wide receiver last year as a freshman, catching one pass. He switched to defense this year and hasn't played in a game.

No. 7 Michigan hosts rival Michigan State on Saturday night.

A court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 11.

