Suspended Michigan player charged in alleged assault

Suspended Michigan football player Nate Johnson is facing one charge of domestic assault.
School spokeswoman Diane Brown says the alleged assault happened shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday outside a dormitory and Johnson was arrested nearby. He was suspended a short time later.
The sophomore cornerback from Thompson's Station, Tennessee, played wide receiver last year as a freshman, catching one pass. He switched to defense this year and hasn't played in a game.
No. 7 Michigan hosts rival Michigan State on Saturday night.
A court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 11.
